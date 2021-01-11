US lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege

A 75-year-old US lawmaker on Monday said she had tested positive for COVID-19 after being locked down to avoid a mob attacking the US Capitol last week, saying she believed she was exposed while sheltering in place with maskless colleagues.

US Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, a New Jersey Democrat, said in a statement that a rapid test result came back positive and that she was awaiting the results of a more comprehensive test, noting that she had already received the first shot of the two-dose coronavirus vaccine.

Congress' attending physician said lawmakers who hid together for hours in a closed room to avoid Wednesday's mob may have been exposed to the coronavirus by an infected person. Some 200 people, including scores of House members, sheltered for hours in a closed room where a number of Republicans did not wear masks.

"She believes she was exposed during protective isolation in the US Capitol building as a result of insurrectionist riots," Watson Coleman's office said in a statement.