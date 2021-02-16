The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US 'outraged' by Iraq rocket attack, Blinken says

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 04:57
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States is "outraged" by a rocket attack on Monday in the Iraqi Kurdistan region that reportedly killed a civilian contractor and injured several others, including a US service member and several American contractors.
"I have reached out to Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible," Blinken said in a statement. 
Syringe shortage hampers Japan's COVID-19 vaccination roll out
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 05:23 AM
N.Korean crosses armed border in potential defection to South
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 05:10 AM
China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases VS 9 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 03:46 AM
Strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Vanuatu - EMSC
US Harris speaks with France's Macron, seeks to strengthen ties
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 01:28 AM
Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2021 01:06 AM
Coronavirus cabinet approves current restrictions extension until Sunday
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/16/2021 12:51 AM
Pelosi: US lawmakers will set up commission to probe Jan. 6 Capitol riots
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2021 11:35 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 4,447 infected, with 7.9% positive rate
Total number of COVID-19 patients in Israel's schools: 18,296
IDF forces identify suspects at a military post near Lebanon border
WHO lists AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2021 06:58 PM
Coronavirus cabinet approves: Malls open Sunday, 7th-10th grade will wait
56 caught illegally passing through West Bank security fence
Russia to review effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccines against variants
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2021 05:23 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by