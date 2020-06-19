US Secretary of State Pompeo calls Bolton 'a traitor'
By REUTERS
JUNE 19, 2020 04:41
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday branded as "a traitor" former White House national security adviser John Bolton, who has accused President Donald Trump in a book of sweeping misdeeds and said he is not fit for office.
"It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton's final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people," Pompeo, the latest in a series of Trump allies to condemn Bolton, said in a statement.
