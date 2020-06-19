The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US Secretary of State Pompeo calls Bolton 'a traitor'

By REUTERS  
JUNE 19, 2020 04:41
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday branded as "a traitor" former White House national security adviser John Bolton, who has accused President Donald Trump in a book of sweeping misdeeds and said he is not fit for office.
"It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton's final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people," Pompeo, the latest in a series of Trump allies to condemn Bolton, said in a statement.
China publishes virus genome data from latest Beijing COVID-19 outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2020 04:32 AM
Australia targeted by 'state-based' cyberattack, PM says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2020 04:31 AM
New Zealand police officers shot during routine traffic stop
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2020 04:22 AM
China reports 32 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2020 03:44 AM
Negotiations between government, high school teachers end with no results
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 02:55 AM
Cyprus' president delays visit to Israel due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 01:34 AM
Deri resigns from managing coronavirus in Haredi and Arab communities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 01:13 AM
Hebron shooter Elor Azaria files request for PTSD status
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 10:56 PM
Neighborhoods in Rahat, Arara and Jaffa designated restricted zones
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 10:14 PM
Trump to release new list of conservative Supreme Court nominees
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 09:06 PM
US Supreme Court rules against Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' program
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 08:52 PM
Navy special ops cadet has COVID-19, 40 cadets in quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 08:31 PM
Friedman ends mediation efforts, Lapid offers help
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 08:13 PM
Top Pentagon official Kathryn Wheelbarger resigns
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 07:21 PM
Education Minister Gallant: We won't let individuals bring about anarchy
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 06:03 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by