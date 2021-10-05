US Senator Richard Blumenthal said during a Senate hearing on Tuesday that both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Trade Commission should investigate claims made by a Facebook whistleblower that the social media giant knew its apps were harming the mental health of some young users.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before the US Congress on Tuesday, after revealing on Sunday that the corporation was prioritizing profit over preventing hate speech.

"The damage to self-interest and self-worth inflicted by Facebook today will haunt a generation," said Senator Blumenthal.