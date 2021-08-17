Three US bases ready to take up 22,000 Afghan allies - Pentagon

Three bases in US are reportedly ready to take up to 22,000 Afghan allies in the coming weeks, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a CNN interview on Tuesday.

"We remain committed to completing this drawdown in a safe and orderly way, and to doing what we can to getting as many of our American citizens out as well as many of those interpreters and translators" who assisted US forces, Kirby told MSNBC in an interview.

"We're going to work really hard in the coming weeks to get as many of them out of the country as we can."