US to provide over $360 million to rebuild Gaza after conflict

The United States will provide over $360 million to support Palestinian recovery efforts following the 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas that saw much damage to Gaza, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in a statement on Wednesday.Some $38 million will go to humanitarian aid for Gaza and the West Bank. This money will be directed to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and other humanitarian partners, to provide basic necessities such as food, shelter, and medical care to those affected by the recent bout of violence.