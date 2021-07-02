US to respond forcefully to attacks on troops in Syria, Iraq - official

The US will respond forcefully to attacks on US troops in Syria and Iraq, The Washington Post reported Friday. “We have a responsibility to demonstrate that attacking Americans carries consequences, and that is true whether or not those attacks inflict casualties,” a US official told The Washington Post, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “If you attack us, we are going to respond."The statement comes following US President Joe Biden's decision to attack Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, according to The Post, who reported that the bar for US retaliation has been lowered compared to the Trump administration.