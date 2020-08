“We will do whatever’s necessary,” Barr said, according to the AP. “We will take it up to the Supreme Court and we will continue to pursue the death penalty.”

The U.S. Justice Department will again seek the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, taking the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court, Attorney General William Barr said in an interview with the Associated Press on Thursday.A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld much of Tsarnaev's conviction last month, but ordered a new trial over what sentence Tsarnaev should receive for the death penalty-eligible crimes he was convicted of.