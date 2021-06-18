The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel to give Palestinians a million vaccines in exchange deal

When the Palestinian Authority gets its order of 1.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in September or October, one million of them will go to Israel.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 18, 2021 13:11
A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN/FILE PHOTO)
A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN/FILE PHOTO)
Israel agreed to give the Palestinians one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 in the coming days, the Prime Minister’s Office, Health Ministry and Defense Ministry announced on Friday.
The exchange deal will allow a large number of Palestinians to be vaccinated months earlier than planned.
Israel plans to provide the PA with surplus vaccines that are expiring soon.
When the Palestinian Authority gets its order of 1.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in September or October, one million of them will go to Israel.
As the morbidity in Israel plummeted as a result of the vaccination campaign in the past few months, many health experts have warned that the vulnerability of the Palestinian population to the virus represented a risk for Israel and that the country should consider inoculating them a priority.
Earlier this year, activists, NGOs and media outlets accused Israel of withholding vaccines from Palestinians or violating international law by not vaccinating them.
However, the Palestinian Authority had not asked Israel for help with the vaccines, but Israel had actually offered and vaccinated 100,000 Palestinians with Israeli work permits as Israel's vaccine rollout reached its peak. In addition, Israel vaccinated Palestinians in east Jerusalem, which are registered under Israeli HMOs.
In addition, according to the Olso Accords, stipulate that the PA is responsible for healthcare, including vaccinations, for Palestinians in Judea and Samaria and Gaza.
The Palestinians received thousands of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year, as well.
Physicians for Human Rights said that Friday’s announcement was “too little and far too late.”
“Instead of taking responsibility and providing vaccines without delay to the entire population and without unnecessary calculations, Israel is making deals with the lives and health of millions of people,” Ghada Majadli of Physicians for Human Rights stated.
“Israel has a moral and legal responsibility, according to international war, to ensure the health of the residents of the territories under its control. The fact that Israel has only transferred a small number of vaccines is disgraceful and a shameful avoidance of responsibility. Israel must immediately provide vaccines to all residents of the West Bank and Gaza.”
Rosella Tercatin contributed to this report.


