A vehicle belonging to the treasurer of the Daliat al-Carmel Local Council, Aduan Aduan, was set on fire on Saturday by unknown suspects, Israeli media reported."I condemn this act and its perpetrators. It's a very serious thing to harm a senior administrator in a local council and the police must apprehend the criminals," said head of the council Rafik Halabi.The police have opened an investigation into the incident.No injuries were reported.