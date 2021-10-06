Vote on immigration law to limit border entry postponed

A vote on the controversial immigration bill of Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman that was supposed to take place on Wednesday was postponed by a week.

Rothman said that in the week ahead he will negotiate with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and other officials in the coalition in an effort to reach an agreement that would enable closing Israel's borders and protecting the Jewish identity and security of the State.

Rothman's bill is intended to replace the Citizenship Law that was defeated in the Knesset in July.

Rothman said he is glad there is a dialogue with the Right on the issue and not only with Meretz and Ra'am (United Arab List).

"The vote fell in July because Ayelet refused to talk to us in the opposition," Rothman said. "Now there are serious negotiations on how to close the breaches in our borders. It's my job to prevent the Palestinian Law of Return from being implemented. Because there is a chance, I will wait with my bill."