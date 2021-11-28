West Bank settlers expose undercover Shin Bet agent - report

Residents of Yitzhar exposed an undercover Shin Bet agent living in an outpost near the West Bank settlement, KAN News reported on Sunday.

The undercover agent reportedly told Yitzhar resident he has been providing Shin Bet with intelligence for over three years in exchange for monthly payments from Israel's internal security service.

The intelligence given to Shin Bet by the man, a Yeshiva student from central Israel, led to the arrests of far-right extremists living in the West Bank settlement, according to the report.