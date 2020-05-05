The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Western Wall reopens: Worshippers' temperatures checked, details recorded

The plaza will be split into a number of prayer complexes that will follow Health Ministry regulations. 300 worshipers will be allowed in the plaza at a time while wearing masks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 5, 2020 11:04
Limited priestly blessing takes place during Passover at the Western Wall, Jerusalem, April 12, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Limited priestly blessing takes place during Passover at the Western Wall, Jerusalem, April 12, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Western Wall plaza reopened to worshipers on Tuesday as coronavirus regulations were lifted. Worshipers will need to have their temperature checked and their personal details recorded before entering and are asked to maintain two meters distance from others and wear masks.
The plaza will be split into a number of prayer complexes that will follow Health Ministry regulations. 300 worshipers will be allowed in the plaza at a time while wearing masks.
If the maximum number of worshipers is reached, worshipers will need to wait outside while keeping two meters distance from others until room becomes available.
The Rabbi of the Western Wall, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, reminded worshipers that according to Jewish law, those who have not seen the Temple Mount (meaning the plaza above the Western Wall) in the past 30 days should tear their clothing and say "Beis Kadsheinu Vesifarteinu Asher Haleluch Bah Avoseinu Haysa Lesreifas Eish Vechaol Machaneinu Haysa Lecharva" (in English, "Our holy Temple, our pride, Where our fathers praised You, Has been consumed by fire: And all that was dear to us is ruined").


Tags Israel Jerusalem Western Wall Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Banning Hezbollah: A welcome and overdue step By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Arabic social media campaign compares Jews to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
5 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by