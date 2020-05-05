Western Wall reopens: Worshippers' temperatures checked, details recorded

The plaza will be split into a number of prayer complexes that will follow Health Ministry regulations. 300 worshipers will be allowed in the plaza at a time while wearing masks.

The Rabbi of the Western Wall, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, reminded worshipers that according to Jewish law, those who have not seen the Temple Mount (meaning the plaza above the Western Wall) in the past 30 days should tear their clothing and say "Beis Kadsheinu Vesifarteinu Asher Haleluch Bah Avoseinu Haysa Lesreifas Eish Vechaol Machaneinu Haysa Lecharva" (in English, "Our holy Temple, our pride, Where our fathers praised You, Has been consumed by fire: And all that was dear to us is ruined"). If the maximum number of worshipers is reached, worshipers will need to wait outside while keeping two meters distance from others until room becomes available.The Rabbi of the Western Wall, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, reminded worshipers that according to Jewish law, those who have not seen the Temple Mount (meaning the plaza above the Western Wall) in the past 30 days should tear their clothing and say "Beis Kadsheinu Vesifarteinu Asher Haleluch Bah Avoseinu Haysa Lesreifas Eish Vechaol Machaneinu Haysa Lecharva" (in English, "Our holy Temple, our pride, Where our fathers praised You, Has been consumed by fire: And all that was dear to us is ruined").

The Western Wall plaza reopened to worshipers on Tuesday as coronavirus regulations were lifted. Worshipers will need to have their temperature checked and their personal details recorded before entering and are asked to maintain two meters distance from others and wear masks.