White supremacists most persistent threat in politics - Homeland Security

Wolf said on Wednesday that Russia, China and Iran are all a threat to US elections through influence campaigns.

But Wolf told a congressional hearing there is no evidence at this point that foreign countries are actually interfering in US election infrastructure.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told a congressional hearing on Wednesday that white supremacists are the most persistent extremist threat in US politics, but in Portland, Oregon the local federal courthouse was specifically targeted by protesters who had "this anarchist sort of ideology."