White supremacy, neo-Nazism are transnational threat, Guterres tells UNHRC

"Today, these extremist movements represent the number one internal security threat in several countries," the UN head told the virtual meeting of the council, headquartered in Geneva.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 13:04
Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia, US, July 8, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia, US, July 8, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
White supremacists and neo-Nazis have exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to stoke the flames of racism, hatred and antisemitism, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Human Rights Council at the opening of its 46th session, as he called for global action against the transnational threat from such extremism.
"Today, these extremist movements represent the number one internal security threat in several countries," Guterres told the virtual meeting of the body, headquartered in Geneva.
"White supremacy and neo-Nazi movements are more than domestic terror threats. They are becoming a transnational threat," he said. 
"These and other groups have exploited the pandemic to boost their ranks through social polarization and political and cultural manipulation," Guterres said.
"Far too often, these hate groups are cheered on by people in positions of responsibility in ways that were considered unimaginable not long ago," he said. 
"We need global coordinated action to defeat this grave and growing danger," the UN head said. 
Guterres also warned that individual rights have been endangered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has created the second plague of an "infodemic." As a result of the pandemic, data has been gathered about individuals, but "we don’t know how this information has been collected, by whom or for what purposes," he explained.
"Governments can exploit that data to control the behavior of their own citizens, violating human rights of individuals or groups," he added.  
Governments have also exploited the pandemic to put in place repressive measures against their citizens, he said.
There is a need for a global solution to the pandemic, Guterres said, adding that this included the equitable distribution of vaccines, noting that COVID-19 had increased inequality worldwide.
More than three-quarters of the vaccines distributed to date have gone to ten countries, he pointed out.
"Vaccines must be a global public good, accessible and affordable for all," he added.
Guterres separately addressed the importance of gender equity and the need to safeguard the rights of minority communities, including ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya population in Myanmar.
"Today, I call on the Myanmar military to stop the repression immediately," he said. "Release the prisoners, end the violence.  Respect human rights, and the will of the people expressed in recent elections."


Tags United Nations white supremacist neo-nazi unhrc
