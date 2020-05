Hungarian airline Wizzair renewed flights to Israel with the first one landing at Ben-Gurion airport on Sunday from Luton airport near London in the UK, Ynet reported.

The flight carried 66 passengers, all of whom are Israeli citizens. Non-citizens are not allowed into the country yet.



Wizzair stated that social distancing was kept between the passengers, that the air-crew used masks and gloves, and planes are disinfected.