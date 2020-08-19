Woman arrested for threatening to harm US Ambassador Friedman - report

A woman in her 40s was arrested a few days ago after allegedly threatening to harm US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, according N12.According to a security officer at the US Embassy's Tel Aviv branch, the woman was spotted roaming the area in a suspicious manner several times. The embassy's security officer filed a police complaint after the woman approached security officers and raised their suspicion. After questioning the woman, she allegedly responded by saying that she would "bring [her] friends and harm the ambassador."After police were made aware of the situation, the woman was located and detained for questioning. According to N12, the woman denied all involvement. "I didn't do anything, I have the right to walk around here," she told police officers. "I never said that I would hurt anyone, and I don't know what you want from me." After questioning the woman and concluding that she did not pose an immediate threat, she was released from police custody and issued a restraining order, preventing her from nearing the area in the future.