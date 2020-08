Woman arrested for threatening to harm US Ambassador Friedman - report

A woman in her 40s was arrested a few days ago after allegedly threatening to harm US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman , according N12.According to a security officer at the US Embassy's Tel Aviv branch, the woman was spotted roaming the area in a suspicious manner several times.The embassy's security officer filed a police complaint after the woman approached security officers and raised their suspicion. After questioning the woman, she allegedly responded by saying that she would "bring [her] friends and harm the ambassador."After police were made aware of the situation, the woman was located and detained for questioning.According to N12, the woman denied all involvement."I didn't do anything, I have the right to walk around here," she told police officers. "I never said that I would hurt anyone, and I don't know what you want from me."After questioning the woman and concluding that she did not pose an immediate threat, she was released from police custody and issued a restraining order , preventing her from nearing the area in the future.