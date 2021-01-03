The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli mother injured in Palestinian stone attack on way to COVID test

The woman had her two children in the car when the stones were thrown. They have not been injured.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JANUARY 3, 2021 15:32
(photo credit: BINYAMIN SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
(photo credit: BINYAMIN SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
An Israeli mother of two, age 40, sustained a head injury when Palestinians threw stones at her vehicle while she was on her way to get tested for the coronavirus.
"A number of teenagers, terrorists, threw stones at her vehicle, hitting her in the head and seriously injur[ing] her," Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz said. "We are praying for her recovery," he added.
The incident occurred in the Binyamin Region of the West Bank, near the Neve Tzuf settlement, also known as Halamish.
Ganz called on the IDF to restore calm and to have a no-tolerance attitude for stone throwing.

The inside of the car that was attacked by stone throwing by Palestinians in the West Bank, January 3, 2021. (Credit: Binyamin Spokesperson Unit.)The inside of the car that was attacked by stone throwing by Palestinians in the West Bank, January 3, 2021. (Credit: Binyamin Spokesperson Unit.)

According to the Binyamin Regional Council the mother's children were in the car with her, but were not harmed in the attack.
Someone who was driving behind her chased away the Palestinians, the council spokesperson said.
Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Uri Gabriel said that the woman was vaguely conscious when she was removed from the vehicle and was bleeding in the head.
He added that both MDA and the IDF treated her by dressing and bandaging the wound.
The woman, a resident of Binyamin, was transported to Sheba Medical Center for comprehensive medical care.



