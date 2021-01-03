Israeli mother injured in Palestinian stone attack on way to COVID test

An Israeli mother of two, age 40, sustained a head injury when Palestinians threw stones at her vehicle while she was on her way to get tested for the coronavirus. "A number of teenagers, terrorists, threw stones at her vehicle, hitting her in the head and seriously injur[ing] her," Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz said. "We are praying for her recovery," he added. West Bank, near the Neve Tzuf settlement, also known as Halamish.Ganz called on the IDF to restore calm and to have a no-tolerance attitude for stone throwing.The incident occurred in the Binyamin Region of the
According to the Binyamin Regional Council the mother's children were in the car with her, but were not harmed in the attack. Someone who was driving behind her chased away the Palestinians, the council spokesperson said.
Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Uri Gabriel said that the woman was vaguely conscious when she was removed from the vehicle and was bleeding in the head. He added that both MDA and the IDF treated her by dressing and bandaging the wound.The woman, a resident of Binyamin, was transported to Sheba Medical Center for comprehensive medical care.