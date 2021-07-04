Woman who recruited people to Hezbollah sentenced to 2.5 years

"The Shin Bet, together with its partners in the defense system, will continue to act resolutely to thwart all terrorist and espionage activities of Iran and Hezbollah," he said.

Yasmin Jabar, an Old City resident, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for recruiting people to the Hezbollah terrorist organization on Sunday.The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) revealed last September that Jabar, an employee of the National Library at the time, was recruiting people to Hezbollah, and they had arrested her a month previously.A spokesperson in the Shin Bet said that this was part of an extensive operation to thwart acts of terror in Israel.