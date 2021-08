The work, which is expected to take half a year, is being carried out by the Engineering and Construction Department of the Defense Ministry and under the supervision of the head staff officer of Archaeology Department of the Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria.

The project will include the construction of an access road from the parking lot to the plaza of the tomb and a wheelchair lift with a bridge that will allow worshipers of all religions to reach the site.

Work began on Sunday to make the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron accessible to disabled people, the Defense Ministry announced on Monday.