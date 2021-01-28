After being exposed to a coronavirus patient, workers at Ben-Gurion Airport were required by the management to come to work, against the national guidelines stating that they must remain in isolation, Ynet reported.The airport employees who are under the auspices of the Population and Immigration Authority of the Interior Ministry, were vaccinated, the Health Ministry was directly informed by the airport management. According to Ynet, as soon as the exposure to the verified patient became known, at the beginning of the week, the management informed all the employees not to go into isolation immediately, but to wait for clarification.In the meantime, the workers were forced to come to work, against the government guidelines stating that they are only permitted to go to work in these conditions only a week after receiving the two doses of the vaccine. None of the employees are in that category.