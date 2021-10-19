The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Yair Lapid speaks with Blinken, UAE and Indian foreign ministers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 19, 2021 07:30
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke on Monday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
They spoke on a wide range of topics, including economic and political cooperation in the Middle East, combating climate change, trade, energy, security and public health in regards to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Blinken reiterated the support for the Abraham Accords and normalization agreements and discussed future opportunities for collaboration.
