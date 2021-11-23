Health of yeshiva student wounded in Old City Hamas shooting improves

The condition of Aaron Yehuda Imergreen, the yeshiva student wounded in the Hamas terrorist shooting in the Old City of Jerusalem has improved, ynet reported.

The student's condition is still serious, and it is hoped that he will soon be weaned off of a respirator.

Imergreen is currently hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The attacker wounded four people and killed another: 26-year-old South African oleh Eli Kay

This is a developing story.