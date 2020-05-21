Reports claim Yisrael Beytenu, Yamina join forces, Yamina denies

According to the report, the two party bloc will work to stop initiatives by the Joint List that they don't agree with and to form right-wing bills including bills related to annexation to embarrass the Likud Party from within the opposition.

The bloc will also work to make the Yesh Atid Party consider the two parties instead of just siding with the Joint List. The bloc will demand to head one of the committees that the opposition is meant to head in the Knesset, the report added.Yamina was quick to issue a response to the report, claiming that no alliance was made between their party and Yisrael Beytenu."Yisrael Beytenu has become a symbol of hate towards Judaism, the religious and the haredim, and it is the reason Israel was dragged to three rounds of elections by preventing the creation of a right-wing government. We have no intention of supporting that in the opposition," the statement claimed.