While prices for food, gas and luxury items are typically less expensive in America than they are elsewhere, one of the most critical services - health care - can be prohibitively expensive.

Telemedicine company Antidote Health is trying to change that trend. In the interest of spreading the message that accessible, affordable healthcare is a fundamental human right, the firm has taken on professional NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo as an ambassador.

The Greek-Nigerian player for the Milwaukee Bucks has joined Antidote because he believes in the company’s goals of promoting universally-available healthcare.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“I believe that every human being has the right to affordable quality healthcare, no matter their race, location or circumstance, which is why I am proud to join forces with Antidote Health,” said Antetokounmpo.

“My siblings and I grew up impoverished and marginalized. Though we had the support of loving parents, getting healthcare was a struggle. That’s why I empathize with the many Americans who can’t pursue their dreams because they can’t afford healthcare. Antidote Health can help this crisis.”

May 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) tries to strip the ball from Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. (credit: WINSLOW TOWNSON-USA TODAY SPORTS)

“My siblings and I grew up impoverished and marginalized. Though we had the support of loving parents, getting healthcare was a struggle. That’s why I empathize with the many Americans who can’t pursue their dreams because they can’t afford healthcare. Antidote Health can help this crisis.” NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo

Along with taking on a role as ambassador for Antidote Health, Antetokounmpo has invested in the company with the understanding that the money is being used to help communities, including his own in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

What is Antidote Health?

Antidote Health offers Americans both one-time telehealth visits as well as monthly subscriptions to its telehealth platform, which provides a range of affordable health services, from primary care services to mental health to customized treatment plans and medication management. Everything is conducted via an app and website that asks simple questions about symptoms and medical records before connecting the patient to a live clinician.

Antidote Health’s stable of dedicated board-certified clinicians are on call 24/7. Visits with a practitioner via live video calls enable diagnoses in real time, as well as instant prescriptions sent to a local pharmacy or any tests or referrals that are needed.

Antidote co-founder and CEO Avihai Sodri said, “While sports fans see a legendary player who once landed the biggest contract in the history of basketball, there is another side to Giannis that tells about the struggles his family of eight faced living outside of their homeland.

He has a big heart and lots of compassion. He understands the barriers to affordable healthcare and how maintaining both physical and mental health can be the difference between suffering and happiness, failure and success. We are so honored to have Giannis in our court and we champion the way in which he is building a legacy beyond basketball.”