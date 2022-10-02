An inter-ministerial team was appointed by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to examine the employment of Palestinian construction workers through the 49 corporations authorized to employ foreign workers in the construction industry.

The state's decision to examine the employment of Palestinian workers in the construction industry by those corporations stems from the fact that licensed contractors are the most controlled and efficient professional body for employing foreign workers in the construction industry.

Comments from the Chamber of Commerce

Eldad Nitzan, chairman of the Foreign Workers’ Manpower Corporations in the Construction Industry at the Chamber of Commerce, said: "The employment of approximately 50,000 Palestinian workers who are currently employed in Israel in construction work managed by human resources corporations, which currently employ approximately 20,000 foreign workers, will result in increased supervision and control over the foreign workers. In the industry to reduce bureaucracy, increase efficiency and reduce various improper phenomena that exist in the employment of Palestinian workers today.

Eldad Nitzan, chairman of the Foreign Workers’ Manpower Corporations in the Construction Industry at the Chamber of Commerce (credit: CHAMBER OF COMMERCE)

"The concentration of the employment of all the foreign workers from abroad and the Palestinians under the licensed corporations will lead in the coming year to an increase in the construction starts of over 100,000 housing units and for the first time in years to lower the prices of apartments in the market between 3%-7%."