The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Over 250 senior economists: Judicial reforms will damage Israel's economy

The signees included experts from all sides of the political spectrum, including Nobel Prize laureate Daniel Kahneman.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JANUARY 25, 2023 11:04
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu holds last Sunday’s cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, as Justice Minister Yariv Levin looks on. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu holds last Sunday’s cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, as Justice Minister Yariv Levin looks on.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Over 250 senior Israeli economists published a letter on Wednesday warning that the coalition's proposed judicial reforms will damage Israel's economy, just a day after Bank of Israel head Amir Yaron reportedly said the same in a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday and after a list of other professional groups warning against the reforms.

"We, lecturers in economics and management, express our deep concern regarding the government's actions intended to weaken the judicial system and public service's independence, which we think will cause unprecedented harm to Israel's economy," the economists wrote.

The signees included experts from all sides of the political spectrum, including Nobel Prize laureate Daniel Kahneman.

Economists: Israel's credit rating will be weakened by reform

Israel's economy is small yet open, and its attractivity to foreign investors is due in a large part to its strong judiciary and public gatekeepers, which ensure that the investors will be shielded from capricious government decisions, the economists argued. Weakening the judicial system will "significantly raise" the possibility of a decrease in Israel's credit rating – as happened in Poland in 2016 when the credit rating service P&S explained its decision to lower the country's credit rating on the weakening of its judiciary, the economists added.

The decrease in investments will lead first and foremost to damage to Israel's "economic engine," the high-tech sector, they wrote. This, combined with the fact that weakening the judiciary will lead to a weakening in the defense of personal liberties, could also lead to a "brain drain," the economists warned.

The Bank of Israel building is seen in Jerusalem June 16, 2020. Picture taken June 16, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN/FILE PHOTO) The Bank of Israel building is seen in Jerusalem June 16, 2020. Picture taken June 16, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN/FILE PHOTO)

In the long term, some of the most oft-quoted papers, including those of Nobel Prize laureates, show that the concentration of power leads to sometimes irreparable weakening of states' economies since the power often remains concentrated for decades.

For these reasons, the economists "forcefully" warned against the coalition's current steps, which would constitute "a fundamental change to Israel's governing system and a danger to the future of Israel's economy," they concluded.



Tags Bank of Israel Politics business economy israeli economy investment Judicial Reform
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by