Over 250 senior Israeli economists published a letter on Wednesday warning that the coalition's proposed judicial reforms will damage Israel's economy, just a day after Bank of Israel head Amir Yaron reportedly said the same in a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday and after a list of other professional groups warning against the reforms.

"We, lecturers in economics and management, express our deep concern regarding the government's actions intended to weaken the judicial system and public service's independence, which we think will cause unprecedented harm to Israel's economy," the economists wrote.

The signees included experts from all sides of the political spectrum, including Nobel Prize laureate Daniel Kahneman.

Economists: Israel's credit rating will be weakened by reform

Israel's economy is small yet open, and its attractivity to foreign investors is due in a large part to its strong judiciary and public gatekeepers, which ensure that the investors will be shielded from capricious government decisions, the economists argued. Weakening the judicial system will "significantly raise" the possibility of a decrease in Israel's credit rating – as happened in Poland in 2016 when the credit rating service P&S explained its decision to lower the country's credit rating on the weakening of its judiciary, the economists added.

The decrease in investments will lead first and foremost to damage to Israel's "economic engine," the high-tech sector, they wrote. This, combined with the fact that weakening the judiciary will lead to a weakening in the defense of personal liberties, could also lead to a "brain drain," the economists warned.

In the long term, some of the most oft-quoted papers, including those of Nobel Prize laureates, show that the concentration of power leads to sometimes irreparable weakening of states' economies since the power often remains concentrated for decades.

For these reasons, the economists "forcefully" warned against the coalition's current steps, which would constitute "a fundamental change to Israel's governing system and a danger to the future of Israel's economy," they concluded.