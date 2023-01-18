The government coalition hardened its judicial reform proposal on the High Court of Justice’s ability to strike down legislation but slightly softened its proposals on the Reasonableness Clause and the judge selection committee in a Knesset Constitution Law and Justice Committee session on Wednesday morning.

The changes, presented in the session by committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party), would require an absolute majority of justices to engage in judicial review and overturn a law alleged to be in contradiction with Israel’s quasi-constitutional Basic Laws. Previous iterations of the reform proposal held that an 80% majority on the High Court was required to strike a law.

Further, Maariv reported that the Override Clause, which would allow the Knesset to reject the court’s striking of laws with a simple majority, would be able to be enacted preemptively. If voted on by 61 members of Knesset, the legislation would be immune to review by the court.

While Rothman strengthened the coalition’s position on judicial review, the proposal on the selection committee for judges saw the demand for additional politicians on the panel to decrease.

When Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced the judicial reforms two weeks ago, he called to add two additional politicians to the committee, which also has representatives of the High Court and Bar association. The change would reduce the majority given to elected officials from seven out of eleven to six out of nine panelists.

MK Simcha Rothman, Head of the Constitution Committee leads a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on January 17, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Changes to the Reasonableness Clause

The reform’s proposal on the Reasonableness Clause was also slightly softened. The update would see the Reasonableness Clause’s inapplicability to decisions by the prime minister or other elected officials. This wording could allow for the court to intervene in decisions made by appointed civil servants.

The Reasonableness Clause is a legal principle that allows the court to intervene in administrative decisions that are determined to be beyond the scope of what a reasonable and responsible authority would engage in.

Government legal advisor Gur Bligh said that further documents would be represented on the reform in the coming week.

Protests against the reforms are expected to continue this Saturday night.

“We will do everything possible to increase resistance and to stop the attempt to change the legal system,” said the Robes Movement. “We proved our strength in protest last week, and we’ll demonstrate it again together with the rest of our partners in the struggle. We call on all lawyers to come after shabbat and fight for democracy.”