Xsolla, a global trading company for video game developers, has announced the launch of operations in Israel.

Xsolla, in addition to offering services to local game developers, will provide marketing and distribution of games, stores, anti-fraud systems, monetization opportunities and more.

Business activities will be managed by Andrey Kalugin, director of operations in the Middle East and Asia. Kalugin previously worked at Microsoft where he managed several departments including Windows OS, Xbox Business, and the Windows Device division.

Kalugin stated that Xsolla's decision to open in Israel was based on the developed local start-up culture, the talented professionals and the passion for success that characterizes Israelis.

According to estimates, by the end of 2023 global video game market revenues are expected to reach over $221 billion, with mobile games having the largest market volume with revenues of more than $172 billion.

In Israel, the market is also in constant growth, with estimated revenues of over $427 million by year's end. According to research by Xsolla, in Israel the number of game developers using the company's services increased by about 8% in the past year, with an average of 300,000 transactions per year.

Israeli video game industry set to expand rapidly - Kalugin

Kalugin added that Xsolla believes that the Israeli video game industry will expand rapidly over the next few years which is an exciting prospect for anyone interested in game development.

He added that Xsolla strongly believes in the future of the Israeli gaming market based on the growing demand for online games across all segments of the population, the increased level of investment in game development from both local and international sources, and a talented workforce that drives creative content production.

Since its inception in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers leverage their products.

The company provides services to all gaming companies from indies to AAA+ and offers more than 700 different payment methods worldwide. Xsolla clients include Ubisoft, Atari, Roblox, Epic Games, Steam and more.