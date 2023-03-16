Bath & Body Works to begin operations in Israel

Delta Brands Israel announced Wednesday that it has signed an exclusive franchise agreement for the establishment and operation of the Bath & Body Works brand in Israel.

As part of the agreement, the company plans to launch the online site during 2023 and is expected to open at least 30 stores by 2026, with an estimated investment of approximately NIS 60 million.

The terms of the agreement are set for a seven-year period effective from the date of signing, with an option to extend it for an additional seven years.

What is Bath & Body Works?

Sawgrass Mills Florida - Bath and Body Works (credit: Pathfinders779 via WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Bath & Body Works is the world's leading chain for soaps, lotions, fragrances, candles and related products. Its product line includes a wide variety of creams, body lotions, candles, perfume dispensers and hand soaps branded as modern, high-quality products at affordable prices and mainly produced in the USA.

The brand's sales turnover in 2022 amounted to approximately 7.5 billion dollars – with an emphasis on customer service and the shopping experience in their stores and websites. Bath & Body Works operates over 1,800 stores in the US and Canada, over 425 stores run by franchisees outside of North America and boasts a strong web presence.

Delta Israel operates a total of 206 stores in Israel under their existing businesses – 173 of which are “Delta” brand stores and 33 stores that operate under subsidiary brands “Fix” and “Panta Rei.” Further, the company operates through 4 websites for the brands "Delta", "Fix", "Panta Rei" and "Victoria's Secret" – the coveted brand that finally launched in Israel at the end of 2022.

"As part of the company's growth and expansion strategy, we are excited to bring to Israel for the first time the world's leading brand in the field of bath & body care products and thus expand the mix of products and brands we offer to our customers,” Anat Bogner, CEO of Delta Israel, said.