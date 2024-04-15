Dairy prices to jump 4.48% from May 1 for price-controlled products

The prices of price-controlled dairy products will increase by an average of 4.48% starting from May 1, the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry announced Monday.

Among product prices impacted, the price of one liter of bagged 3% milk will go from NIS 5.94 to NIS 6.21 and one carton of 1% milk will rise from NIS 6.41 to NIS 6.7. The price of 200 ml. of sour cream will go from NIS 2.63 to NIS 2.75, while 250 ml. of 38% fat sweet cream will go from NIS 7.07 to 7.39. The price of 28% fat cheese will go from NIS 48.95 per kg. to NIS 51.14 per kg. Milk poured in a glass (illustrative) (credit: PXHERE)

Prices to increase automatically

The price increase is part of an automatic system of price updates and is tied to the consumer price index, the wage index, and the price of raw milk. The system operates automatically, and does not require ministerial involvement. Prices are evaluated every half-year to year.

The price of eggs will remain unchanged, the ministry added.