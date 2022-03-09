The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

Fiber internet is coming to 330 Israeli cities, towns and villages

The attention being given to Haredi cities could be monumental in terms of enabling the ultra-Orthodox community to join the workforce.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MARCH 9, 2022 16:57
Bezeq workers lay fiber optics lines in Metulla. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Bezeq workers lay fiber optics lines in Metulla.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Choosing to live outside of Tel Aviv may no longer mean choosing to live with sub-par internet, as Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel has announced that 287,000 households in 330 localities in the periphery will be able to connect to fiber-optic internet within the next 15 months.

The chosen areas contain 287,000 households, of which 29% are from the Arab sector, 37% from the Haredi sector and 34% from non-Haredi Jewish households and mixed cities. Among the winning localities are Bnei Brak, Umm al-Fahm, Modi'in Ilit, Ashdod, Rahat, Betar Illit, Qalansawe, Bet Shemesh, Kafr Qara, Iksal, Ar’ara, Tiberias, Nitzana, Erez and more.

“The ultra-Orthodox sector and the Arab sector are critical to closing the gaps and integrating into Israeli society and economy. The results of the tender are amazing news for the periphery: a third of all winning areas are in the Arab sector,” said Hendel. “This is no less than a social and economic revolution that will be a growth engine for the entire economy."

The attention being given to Haredi cities could be monumental in terms of enabling the ultra-Orthodox community to join the workforce. Hendel pointed out that “in the Haredi sector, we will see a real revolution that will open up new employment, education and training opportunities,” and further claimed that within one year, 97% of the households in the chosen areas in the ultra-Orthodox sector will have access to high-speed Internet.

"In the last year and a half, we have cleared up the regulatory traffic jams in the deployment of advanced infrastructure, from the transfer of the fiber outline about a year and a half ago in the Knesset to recent regulatory moves,” said Communications Ministry Director-General Liran Avisar Ben-Horin. “We are moving the Israeli economy forward and in a short time Israel will lead the Western countries in terms of communications infrastructure.”

A worker holding a fiber optic cable (credit: INGIMAGE PHOTOS)A worker holding a fiber optic cable (credit: INGIMAGE PHOTOS)

Following a tender held by the Communications Ministry, a dedicated incentive fund will be utilized to grant access to fiber internet to a host of municipalities that were not deemed economically viable for fiber deployment by ISPs such as Bezeq, which has been working to deploy fiber in central locations in Israel.

As part of the fiber outline set forth in a law passed in the Knesset in December 2020, the incentive fund was established, to which 0.5% of the revenues of the communications companies per year are deposited. In 2021, this revenue amounted to approximately NIS 84 million.



Tags internet fiber optics yoaz hendel Communication
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by