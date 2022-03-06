The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Court rules for Netanyahu trial to continue despite Pegasus scandal

The court initially ruled in favor of the prosecution in regard to the NSO scandal, and the Netanyahu trial will continue Monday.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 6, 2022 10:54

Updated: MARCH 6, 2022 11:02
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU seen at Jerusalem District Court during his trial. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU seen at Jerusalem District Court during his trial.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)

The Jerusalem District Court on Sunday ruled initially in favor of the prosecution in the trial of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu should go forward despite the Pegasus police cell phone hacking scandal.

Cable Authority legal adviser Dana Neufeld's testimony as part of the Case 4000 Bezeq-Walla Affair will go forward on Monday after nearly a month-long pause.

At the same time, the court did not dismiss Netanyahu's legal arguments that evidence hacked from his former top aide turned state's witness Shlomo Filber should be disqualified or given less weight in the trial verdict since portions of it were obtained illegally.

Essentially, the court said that it had not seen sufficient evidence of overwhelming illegality or impact on the trial sufficient to pause hearing witnesses any longer for the purposes of an even more extended time period of legal arguments about the legality of the Police hacking Filber's cell phone.

The court noted that the prosecution had obtained a court order to have access to Filber's cell phone.

Shlomo Filber, former director general of the Communications Ministry at a conference of the Israeli newspaper ''Makor Rishon'' at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, February 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Shlomo Filber, former director general of the Communications Ministry at a conference of the Israeli newspaper ''Makor Rishon'' at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, February 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

It also stated that the prosecution had gotten Filber's consent to access to his cell phone at a later date as part of his becoming a state's witness in a plea deal. 

Though the court acknowledged that the Police had hacked Filber's cell phone on February 15, 2018, during a period of time beyond the court order and before he became a state's witness, the judges believe this issue should be argued more fully at the end of the trial.

This means the defense will get another shot at disqualifying Filber's testimony and evidence at the end of the trial, but it also shows that the judges have been mostly convinced by classified evidence presented to them by the prosecution that any illegality associated with the cell phone hacking was narrow, and not a huge issue.

After Neufeld finishes her testimony, Filber, one of the case's star witnesses, is expected to testify.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu court Case 1000 Case 3000 case 2000 Case 4000 NSO Pegasus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
3

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
4

Ukraine foils assassination attempt on Zelensky by Chechen special unit

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.
5

Russia-Ukraine War: Israeli-made weapons are heading to Ukraine

A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by