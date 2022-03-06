Court rules for Netanyahu trial to continue despite Pegasus scandal

The Jerusalem District Court on Sunday ruled initially in favor of the prosecution in the trial of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu should go forward despite the Pegasus police cell phone hacking scandal.

Cable Authority legal adviser Dana Neufeld's testimony as part of the Case 4000 Bezeq-Walla Affair will go forward on Monday after nearly a month-long pause.

At the same time, the court did not dismiss Netanyahu's legal arguments that evidence hacked from his former top aide turned state's witness Shlomo Filber should be disqualified or given less weight in the trial verdict since portions of it were obtained illegally.

Essentially, the court said that it had not seen sufficient evidence of overwhelming illegality or impact on the trial sufficient to pause hearing witnesses any longer for the purposes of an even more extended time period of legal arguments about the legality of the Police hacking Filber's cell phone.

The court noted that the prosecution had obtained a court order to have access to Filber's cell phone.

Shlomo Filber, former director general of the Communications Ministry at a conference of the Israeli newspaper ''Makor Rishon'' at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, February 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

It also stated that the prosecution had gotten Filber's consent to access to his cell phone at a later date as part of his becoming a state's witness in a plea deal.

Though the court acknowledged that the Police had hacked Filber's cell phone on February 15, 2018, during a period of time beyond the court order and before he became a state's witness, the judges believe this issue should be argued more fully at the end of the trial.

This means the defense will get another shot at disqualifying Filber's testimony and evidence at the end of the trial, but it also shows that the judges have been mostly convinced by classified evidence presented to them by the prosecution that any illegality associated with the cell phone hacking was narrow, and not a huge issue.

After Neufeld finishes her testimony, Filber, one of the case's star witnesses, is expected to testify.