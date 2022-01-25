Aidoc, a leading provider of AI solutions for medical imaging, announced a partnership with Novant Health, a health network of over 1,800 physicians with 15 medical centers in the United States.

By incorporating Aidoc's AI platform, which includes seven FDA-cleared solutions for triage and notification of patients with acute medical conditions, Novant Health is hoping to improve patient outcomes and reduce emergency department stays.

Aidoc Founders Right - Michael Berginski, Elad Wallach, Guy Reiner. (credit: GUY SCHREIBER)

"When diagnosing and treating critical pathologies like pulmonary emboli and hemorrhagic strokes, every second counts," said Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Executive Vice President Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at Novant Health. "With Aidoc's technology, our physicians will be able to more quickly identify and prioritize these patients and provide rapid life-saving treatments."

Novant Health will be utilizing the intracranial hemorrhage (brain bleeds), pulmonary embolism (lung blood clots), incidental pulmonary embolism, c-spine fracture, and Aidoc’s abdominal free air AI solutions. In one example, a study conducted by the Yale New-Haven Health System found that Aidoc's intracranial hemorrhage AI solution was able to reduce emergency room length of stay by approximately one hour.

"With rapidly rising numbers of people infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant, we can see the hard impact on hospital emergency room capacities and resources across the U.S.," said Elad Walach, CEO and co-founder of Aidoc. "We're proud to partner with a leading, innovative hospital network like Novant Health. Together, through our AI solutions and their state-of-the-art facilities, we will enable radiologists and related hospital providers to expedite care for tens of thousands of patients.”

Over five thousand radiologists currently use Aidoc's healthcare AI platform in health networks and have analyzed over 10.3 million scans so far.