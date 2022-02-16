The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

PepsiCo to use Israeli-made plastic alternative as part of green strategy

PepsiCo's move is part of the brand's new strategy to put sustainability at the heart of its business, a project branded PepsiCo Positive.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2022 18:30
A man stands next to a Pepsi advertisement while using an umbrella in the rain, in Rawalpindi (photo credit: FAISAL MAHMOOD/REUTERS)
A man stands next to a Pepsi advertisement while using an umbrella in the rain, in Rawalpindi
(photo credit: FAISAL MAHMOOD/REUTERS)

International food and beverage conglomerate PepsiCo will begin using Israeli-made sustainable materials as part of its goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

UBQ materials, the titular product developed by Israeli startup UBQ Materials, is a bio-based thermoplastic converted from unsorted waste such as mixed plastics, paper, cardboard and organics. During the manufacturing process of UBQ Materials' product, waste is diverted and greenhouse gas emissions are prevented.

More than 739 kgs. of mixed waste will be redirected from landfills and looped back into the material, as the implementation of UBQ's material is set to save the equivalent of more than 6,500 kgs. of greenhouse gas emissions.

PepsiCo's move is part of the brand's new strategy to put sustainability at the heart of its business, a project branded PepsiCo Positive.

The first phase of PepsiCo's project includes the manufacturing of 830 ecological pallets for use in two of the company's logistics centers. 

Israeli green startup company UBQ Materials (credit: UBQ MATERIALS) Israeli green startup company UBQ Materials (credit: UBQ MATERIALS)

"This innovation is very exciting for PepsiCo because it helps us on our journey through materials that replace virgin plastic while at the same time working on CO2 reduction," Senior Director of Operations at PepsiCo LatAm Raphael Cyjon said.

The possibility of implementing UBQ as a raw material for other applications across the supply chain is also being studied.

UBQ, the Israeli cleantech company, also worked with customers such as Mercedes-Benz, global retail solutions provider Mainetti and Arcos Dorados, the world's largest franchisee of McDonald's restaurants across Latin America.



Tags technology green israel climate greenhouse gas Israel Start-Up Nation Pepsi
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by