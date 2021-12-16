The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli sustainability startup UBQ reaches $170M funding round

The investment comes shortly after the UN’s Climate Change Conference, COP26, as countries around the globe commit to lowering emissions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 00:04
Jack (Tato) Bigio, UBQ Materials co-founder and CEO of UBQ Israel, holds plastic discs made from UBQ material. (photo credit: Courtesy)
(photo credit: Courtesy)
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli startup UBQ Materials, a developer of the leading climate-positive thermoplastic material on the market, announced on Wednesday a significant investment led by TPG Rise, the climate investing strategy of TPG’s global impact investing platform.
The $170M investment comes shortly after the UN’s Climate Change Conference, COP26, as countries around the globe commit to lowering emissions in new Global Methane Pledge.
UBQ Materials uses a patented conversion process to turn landfill-destined municipal solid waste, including all organics, into a climate-positive, cost-competitive, and fully recyclable plastic substitute, offering a sustainable alternative to plastic, wood, or concrete. 
An example of what UBQ Materials can be used for.UBQ MATERIALSAn example of what UBQ Materials can be used for.UBQ MATERIALS
“In addition to converting municipal waste into functional thermal plastics, UBQ’s material solution is energy efficient, uses no water and produces no effluents,” said Steve Ellis, Co-Managing Partner of The Rise Funds. “UBQ can be utilized in a broad array of industrial and consumer applications. We’re excited to be partnering with management to scale the business globally.”
Currently, over 2 billion tons of municipal solid waste (MSW) are produced each year globally, more than 70% of which end up in landfills.
Landfills are the third largest human source of methane, a GHG 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide over 20 years.


