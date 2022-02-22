Asaf Azulay becomes new marketing VP at Team8

Asaf Azulay has been appointed as Team8's incoming VP of marketing, the group announced on Monday.

The Team8 group builds technology companies in areas such as data and cybersecurity and provides entrepreneurs with resources to support their businesses. Their programs are designed to help businesspeople identify challenges within their industry and present more opportunities to promote their businesses in the free market.

“In order to attract the best entrepreneurs in the industry, we have to provide them with exceptional value. I’m confident that Asaf’s extensive experience will contribute immensely to the growth of the group and our portfolio companies,” said Team8 founder and managing partner Nadav Tzafrir.

Azulay formerly led the marketing strategy and advertisement for Bit, was the CEO of strategic consulting firm GITAM BBDO, and now serves as the Chief Marketing Officer at Bank Hapoalim, where he led much of the bank’s marketing successes and promoted the bank's brand. He will transfer from that position and join Team8 later this year.

“I’m excited to move on to a new chapter in global tech with Team8, a leading venture group with exceptional people who do things outside of the box,” said Azulay.

Asaf's new role will be to drive the marketing strategy of the group's portfolio companies and funds. In addition, he will facilitate Team8's promotion across tech entrepreneurs and investors in Israel and abroad.