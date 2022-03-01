Israeli company GenCell Energy has announced they've achieved a major scientific breakthrough that enables the production of green ammonia directly from water at a very low temperature and pressure in comparison to the traditional ammonia production processes typically carried out around the world today.

Following their evaluation of GenCell's scientific breakthrough, Japanese technology provider TDK Corporation announced they plan to continue investing in and developing GenCell's innovative zero-emission green ammonia synthesis project towards its next milestone.

GenCell, based in Petah Tikva, is the leading provider of hydrogen and ammonia to power solutions.

The company has developed green power solutions based on zero-emission alkaline cells and green ammonia-to-energy technology, which allow for uninterrupted power that can help the world move away from diesel and shift to clean energy.

GenCell co-founder and CEO Rami Reshef says they've developed a "novel approach to producing green ammonia, the fuel of the future, within the framework of the project [they] are carrying out together with the support of TDK."

Their hydrogen-on-demand solution provides central power for off-grid, poor-grid sites, and for rural electrification.

“We believe that the new process will expand the availability of green ammonia for diverse uses, not only as fuel for the backup and off-grid solutions used by our customers, but also for a far wider range of industrial and agricultural applications," Reshef added.

The company's clean and energy efficient method for producing green ammonia offers an emission-free alternative to some 235 million tons of ammonia produced each year through traditional processes involving pollutant carbon emissions.

The success of this project could allow green ammonia to serve as a central hydrogen carrier for the energy industry and be a key component of fertilizers for agriculture.

Reshef says this breakthrough reaffirms their keen interest in pursuing the project.

Green ammonia could also serve as a key resource for maritime, aviation, semiconductors, and be implemented in many other useful ways.

"This news will certainly be of interest to the broader market seeking innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions," Reshef said.

The project's completion may help companies meet their carbon neutrality targets.