The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Israeli GenCell achieves scientific breakthrough with zero-emission green ammonia project

The success of the project may not only help companies meet their carbon neutrality targets, but also increase the availability of green ammonia for a wide range of uses.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 20:51
Spray Fertilizer Pesticide Tractor Agriculture. (photo credit: MAX PIXEL)
Spray Fertilizer Pesticide Tractor Agriculture.
(photo credit: MAX PIXEL)

Israeli company GenCell Energy has announced they've achieved a major scientific breakthrough that enables the production of green ammonia directly from water at a very low temperature and pressure in comparison to the traditional ammonia production processes typically carried out around the world today.

Following their evaluation of GenCell's scientific breakthrough, Japanese technology provider TDK Corporation announced they plan to continue investing in and developing GenCell's innovative zero-emission green ammonia synthesis project towards its next milestone. 

GenCell, based in Petah Tikva, is the leading provider of hydrogen and ammonia to power solutions.

The company has developed green power solutions based on zero-emission alkaline cells and green ammonia-to-energy technology, which allow for uninterrupted power that can help the world move away from diesel and shift to clean energy.

GenCell co-founder and CEO Rami Reshef says they've developed a "novel approach to producing green ammonia, the fuel of the future, within the framework of the project [they] are carrying out together with the support of TDK."

Their hydrogen-on-demand solution provides central power for off-grid, poor-grid sites, and for rural electrification.

“We believe that the new process will expand the availability of green ammonia for diverse uses, not only as fuel for the backup and off-grid solutions used by our customers, but also for a far wider range of industrial and agricultural applications," Reshef added.

Rami Reshef, CEO of GenCell (credit: COURTESY OF GENCELL ENERGY) Rami Reshef, CEO of GenCell (credit: COURTESY OF GENCELL ENERGY)

The company's clean and energy efficient method for producing green ammonia offers an emission-free alternative to some 235 million tons of ammonia produced each year through traditional processes involving pollutant carbon emissions.

The success of this project could allow green ammonia to serve as a central hydrogen carrier for the energy industry and be a key component of fertilizers for agriculture.

Reshef says this breakthrough reaffirms their keen interest in pursuing the project.

Green ammonia could also serve as a key resource for maritime, aviation, semiconductors, and be implemented in many other useful ways.

"This news will certainly be of interest to the broader market seeking innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions," Reshef said.

The project's completion may help companies meet their carbon neutrality targets.



Tags environment business israel technology for agriculture agriculture science clean
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by