The public needs to be exposed to more quality, personally-impactful content — so believes businessman and media entrepreneur Niv Jacobi, who on Wednesday announced the launch of an Israeli-American studio and content company — dubbed “The Meaning Channel” (TMC) — that will focus on producing “life-altering” content.

“We firmly believe in the Israeli media industry, whose global presence continues to expand and is garnering impressive achievements. The company will focus on and invest only in projects that offer viewers real added value,” said Jacobi, who will serve as TMC’s CEO. Jacobi previously worked as one of the closest executives to the late Larry King, and served as the president of his own investment company, LCI, for nearly a decade.

The Meaning Channel has already accrued over NIS 4 million and has signed its first collaboration with Anani Studios, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, in order to co-produce a documentary series that will focus on the early detection of cancer and its prevention. The series will be made in collaboration with the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center; a co-investor in the series will be Teva, a dominant pharmaceutical company in Israel.

Jacobi noted that the decision to co-invest with Teva was apt because “We believe that this product can genuinely save lives,” he said. “Cancer is usually presented in tiresome, melancholy formats produced with limited budgets, something that tends to push viewers away from the screen.”

“Conversely, covering the subject in a way that will continue to captivate viewers is an exceedingly challenging undertaking,” he added. “The solution lies in the top-notch Israeli and American content creators that we work with, and in investing in uncompromising product quality.”

A healthcare worker prepares a vaccine at a facility operated by the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Rabin Square, Dec. 31, 2020. (credit: MIRIAM ASTER/FLASH90)

The launch of TMC is part of a strategic plan to brand Israel as a leading powerhouse in creating content that brings weighty subjects to the forefront of public dialog, while also working to strengthen ties between US and Israeli media production organizations.

The Meaning Channel will invest in content that is filmed in Israel, in both Hebrew and English, and each project that the company pursues will combine forces from the US’s and Israel’s media industries.

Advancing US-Israeli media cooperation

A similar move is being pushed forward by the Ministries of Finance, Culture and Sports, Economy and Industry, Foreign Affairs, and Tourism, who announced last month that they will allocate 45 million shekels toward foreign TV and movie productions in Israel in the next two years.

The initiative, dubbed the “Fund for the Promotion of Foreign Productions,” will reimburse production expenses of up to 30% for foreign productions of films and series in Israel, in an attempt to positively brand the country as a global center for feature filming - thanks in part to its unique natural resources and historical sites.

“Israel has joined a prestigious club of countries that provide incentives to international productions to encourage them to come and film on their territory,” said Director General of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Alon Oshfiz. “In recent years, Israel's status as a television and film content power has risen and the Israeli story has generated global interest and curiosity.”

This could be a huge opportunity to strengthen the ties between Israel and US media industries, while at the same time increasing its already-recovering tourism industry.

“People from all over the world travel to destinations following movies they've seen, following favorite series and following admired stars,” said Director General of the Tourism Ministry, Dani Shahar. “Apart from the fact that we live in a country that is an ideal setting for filming productions internationally, [...] the charm of Israel - which will certainly appear in the series and films produced here - will raise the status of our country among the countries of the world."