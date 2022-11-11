The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Israeli startup Neteera’s patient monitoring sensor gets FDA approval

Neteera’s revolutionary platform uses AI alongside a unique and proprietary micro-motion sensor to observe patients without wires and medical equipment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2022 05:23
Patient in a hospital (illustrative). (photo credit: Courtesy)
Patient in a hospital (illustrative).
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Israeli startup Neteera Technologies, which is headquartered in Jerusalem, was granted approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its novel contactless cardio-pulmonary monitoring sensor platform on Tuesday.

Neteera’s revolutionary platform uses AI alongside a unique and proprietary micro-motion sensor to observe patients continuously – without the invasive wires and medical equipment typically used to monitor a medical patient’s status.

“We are especially excited for the impact it can have on healthcare in coming years. At the end of the day – this will help patients and will allow caregivers to have a more watchful eye. We are proud of it,” declared Isaac Litman, Founder, and CEO of Neteera.

Marketing approval by the FDA comes after the submission of Neteera’s clinical trials across multiple use cases throughout a period of years. The studies proved the sensing platform is accurate, safe, and efficient even under certain motion conditions. 

Neetera's revolutionary new medical sensor. (credit: Courtesy) Neetera's revolutionary new medical sensor. (credit: Courtesy)

FDA approval and Neetera's future

“Neteera’s cloud-based solution is the missing link for a seamless and passive remote patient monitoring experience. For the first time, our clinicians have access to an efficient contactless solution allowing them to identify patients in need, prioritize patients at risk, and use the data to better understand patient status, improve care, and prevent rehospitalizations,” explained Neetera Co-Founder/Chief Growth & Product Officer Mordy Eisenberg.

Neteera’s monitoring technology is now readily available in the USA, enabling clinical-grade patient monitoring whether it be in a home-based setting, a hospital, or a senior care facility. Neteera surely hopes to branch out this innovative platform to Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world upon the news of FDA approval.

"The FDA clearance of our seamless patient monitoring platform marks an important milestone for Neteera. Neteera’s platform changes the way patients are monitored. Most importantly, it will dramatically increase patient comfort while collecting a plethora of valuable continuous data, leading to meaningful clinical decision-making by caregivers who no longer need to be burdened with tedious manual patient monitoring,” said Litman.



