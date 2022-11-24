The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Solar-tech developer BladeRanger acquires Raycatch assets

By securing the acquisition, BladeRanger hopes to establish itself as an industry leader as global interest in solar energy generation rises.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2022 18:50
Bladeranger (photo credit: BLADERANGER)
Bladeranger
(photo credit: BLADERANGER)

BladeRanger, the developer of an autonomous solar panel cleaning robot, has acquired the assets, operations and 400,000 shares of climate tech company Raycatch Ltd. for approximately $1.5 million.

The acquisition will allow BladeRanger to expand its footprint in the Israeli and global renewable energy markets. It will supply a holistic solution to solar fields and sites, enhancing efficiency and profit and delivering significant savings in operating costs in the energy generation process.

Raycatch is responsible for the development and sale of Deep Solar: a solar field management platform that performs advanced automatic analysis and monitoring in order to streamline and maximize renewable electricity generation efficiency.

The alignment between BladeRanger and Raycatch’s technologies make for an easy pairing, and the transaction will help BladeRanger establish itself as a leading renewable energy company.

About the Bladeranger company

Founded in 2015, Bladeranger is a leading provider of advanced robotic cleaning and diagnostic solutions for the solar industry, and the developer of PLECO, the world’s lightest autonomous waterless solar panel cleaning robot.

Bladeranger CEO Oded Fruchtman (credit: NIR FILOSOF)Bladeranger CEO Oded Fruchtman (credit: NIR FILOSOF)

“It [the Bladeranger] only weighs 20 kilos. That’s a very big advantage over other technologies in the market.”

Bladeranger CEO Oded Fruchtman

While other solar panel dry cleaning solutions exist within the market, CEO Oded Fruchtman is confident that Bladeranger’s offering is the most versatile machine for the job.

“It only weighs 20 kilos. That’s a very big advantage over other technologies in the market,” he said. “It’s a very small robot compared to the giant robots [offered by] competitors.”

Though it’s already been around for decades, solar panel technology is now enjoying renewed traction thanks to global efforts to embrace renewable energy production methods in response to climate change and international conflict.

“There is a clear need for every country to be energy independent. And the best way to achieve that is via clean energy – The sun is a resource that everybody can utilize,” said Fruchtman, noting that as such, “Climate-tech is gonna be on the rise and we’ll see much more investment towards clean energy and climate technologies. You can already see that the Biden administration is putting billions of dollars into it and wants to generate something like 40% clean electricity by 2035. There’s a lot of investment in Europe, [where they want] every rooftop covered with panels… Parking spaces are beginning to be filled with panels. The whole market is going in that direction.”

With that in mind, there’s a decent chance that the solar panel tech used today could be innovated in the near future as it’s more utilized around the world. Despite that, though, Fruchtman is confident that the need to clean dust and debris from solar panels isn’t going away any time soon.

“If you go to the south of Israel and you look at the solar panels there, you have to clean them on a daily basis, or weekly basis. I don’t think there will be a solution that will be able to prevent [the effects of] sand storms or whatever else goes on in very, very dry desert areas,” Fruchtman said. “Remember, we’re in a global warming phase, and the world is getting drier and dustier day by day. So I think [the solar panel cleaning industry] still has a clear future.”



Tags technology solar climate robot Solar Energy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by