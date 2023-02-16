United Hatzalah launches air medical unit with three Medevac helicopters

With occasional flooding in the south, people falling off cliffs, terror attacks, car accidents and other such events, enough helicopters with trained staff should be on duty 24 hours a day, every day of the year to save lives. The unit will become fully operational by March 12.

But the Medevac flying ambulances rented by Magen David Adom (MDA), which have been located in the north and south of the country, are not enough, especially when they have to be repaired and the helicopters are needed in other parts of the country. Sometimes, IDF copters have been called in, but their first priority is military training.

United Hatzalah of Israel (UH) inaugurated this week its air medical unit comprised of three helicopters and 30 flight paramedics. The unit will provide immediate air medical assistance in the North, Center andd South of Israel.

The helicopters, which are flown by pilots who previously served in helicopter units of the Israeli Air Force, will be staffed by UH paramedics all of whom received extensive training with the airborne vehicles and evacuation techniques.

What is special about the Medevac flying ambulances?

The helicopters are specially equipped to provide emergency transport by air for patients in critical condition and are outfitted with special equipment from the Swiss company Bucher Industries.

The Medevac flying ambulance (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

The flight paramedics will also be outfitted with specialized bodycams that will transmit live footage of the scene to United Hatzalah’s Dispatch and Command Center, allowing for collaboration with hospitals and doctors who will be able to provide special instructions during the treatment and evacuation of the patients from the field.

The helicopters are equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and will be staffed at all times by two flight paramedics from the unit. The unit will be operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year round, and will provide the highest level of medical care available.

UH president and founder Eli Beer, who was present at the drill, said: “I was proud to be here together with the UH leadership, including CEO Eli Pollack and vice presidents Michael Brown and Dov Maisel. This is a momentous day in the field of emergency medicine for Israel and for the 6,500 volunteers of the organization which provides medical care during emergencies in Israel and around the globe. These helicopters now join our fleet of medical response vehicles which include boats that provide coverage on the Kinneret, ATVs for rescues that take place in mountainous areas, beaches, and areas with difficult terrain, and other specialized vehicles that we equip our search and rescue units with.”

Beer added that the specialized unit will provide a faster emergency medical response by providing quicker evacuations to emergencies caused by terror attacks or other traumatic cases across the country. “With just one phone call from the scene of a critical emergency, the helicopters from our air medical unit will be dispatched to the location of the emergency with a professional and highly skilled staff on board that will save more lives,”

The director of UH’s air medical unit, Dana Nagler added: “The very moment in which an emergency is received that requires the specialized care and transport of the air medical unit, our Dispatch and Command Center will send the closest helicopter, which will arrive at the scene in mere minutes.

"After providing initial medical care in the field and making all the necessary preparations for medevac transport, the patient will be taken by the flight paramedics into UH’s helicopter and transported to the most appropriate hospital or medical center to receive the highest level of care possible. The hospital will be updated with regard to the inbound patient, their condition, and receive as much information as possible prior to the patient’s arrival."