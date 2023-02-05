The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

MDA partners with Hatzolah Air for Israeli Medevac helicopters

Hatzolah Air and MDA have worked together on Medevac before and have helped bring Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion to Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 19:34
Hatzolah Air Medivac Helicopter simulation with Magen David Adom ambulance in Israel. (photo credit: Courtesy of Magen David Adom)
Hatzolah Air Medivac Helicopter simulation with Magen David Adom ambulance in Israel.
(photo credit: Courtesy of Magen David Adom)

Israel's national emergency medical service organization Magen David Adom (MDA) has formed a partnership with US-based Hatzolah Air to provide medical evacuation (Medevac) helicopter service in Israel.

This partnership will see MDA paramedics stationed on MDA's and Hatzolah Air's Medevac helicopters for situations where medical evacuation by aircraft is necessary.

"This partnership will ensure that seriously injured and critically ill Israelis who find themselves far from medical facilities will get the lifesaving care they need."

Eli Bin

"This partnership will ensure that seriously injured and critically ill Israelis who find themselves far from medical facilities will get the lifesaving care they need," MDA director-general Eli Bin said in a statement.

MDA and Hatzolah's longtime partnership 

Hatzolah Air, which is part of the American Hatzolah movement, has a proven track record in this regard, with their fleet of Medevac aircraft servicing dozens of Medevac requests in the US, Israel and around the world.

This also builds on the decades-long relationship and history of partnership between Hatzolah and MDA.

AN MDA AMBULANCE at Dor Beach after a man drowned at the beach on Saturday afternoon, June 12 2021 (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)AN MDA AMBULANCE at Dor Beach after a man drowned at the beach on Saturday afternoon, June 12 2021 (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

This includes both MDA providing Hatzolah with advanced training and state-of-the-art dispatch technology, as well as Hatzolah helping out Israel in times of crisis.

As explained by Hatzolah Air president Eli Rowe: "When Israel has been under rocket attacks or reeling from terrorist bombings, Hatzolah Divisions from across America sent teams of doctors, paramedics, and EMTs to provide Israel with additional resources in their hour of need."

Hatzolah Air and MDA have worked together on Medevac before. This cooperation recently had some high-profile flights, such as aiding in saving Ukrainian refugees, patients and Holocaust survivors fleeing the Russian invasion.

For the past 15 years, MDA provides its own Medevac flights in Israel based out of Beersheba and Tiberias to provide nationwide coverage. The helicopters and pilots for this come thanks to Lahak Aviation, but Hatzolah Air will take over before the contract with Lahak expires this March, with the overlap meant to ensure Medevac services won't be interrupted.

The pilots in this new deal will be brought in from Israeli firm Brook Aviation.



Tags Magen David Adom mda flights Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by