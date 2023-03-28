Israel launches inter-ministerial panel for nationwide 5G implementation

Israel's Communications Ministry on Tuesday announced it was establishing an inter-ministerial committee to help promote further initiatives to help push the country's 5G revolution.

The committee, headed by Communications Ministry Director-General Liran Avisher Ben-Horin, will include representatives from the Finance Ministry, the Prime Minister's Office, the Bank of Israel and the Israel Innovation Authority.

This new committee will have six months to issue recommendations on how to accelerate the process of upgrading Israel's communications infrastructure nationwide.

Israel's 5G revolution

"The reform of the communications market is underway," Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said in a statement.

INSTALLING 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in the US. (credit: GEORGE FREY/REUTERS)

"The 5G revolution is great news for the Israeli economy, industry and public... It will lead to the narrowing of gaps between the periphery and center and ensure that Israel continues to be a leading player in the global hi-tech field."