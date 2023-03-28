The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel launches inter-ministerial panel for nationwide 5G implementation

This new committee will have six months to issue recommendations on how to accelerate the process of upgrading Israel's communications infrastructure nationwide.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 16:25
Workers install 5G telecommunications equipment on a T-Mobile tower in Seabrook, Texas. May 6, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF)
Israel's Communications Ministry on Tuesday announced it was establishing an inter-ministerial committee to help promote further initiatives to help push the country's 5G revolution.

The committee, headed by Communications Ministry Director-General Liran Avisher Ben-Horin, will include representatives from the Finance Ministry, the Prime Minister's Office, the Bank of Israel and the Israel Innovation Authority.

"The reform of the communications market is underway."

Shlomo Karhi

Israel's 5G revolution

"The reform of the communications market is underway," Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said in a statement. 

INSTALLING 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in the US. (credit: GEORGE FREY/REUTERS) INSTALLING 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in the US. (credit: GEORGE FREY/REUTERS)

"The 5G revolution is great news for the Israeli economy, industry and public... It will lead to the narrowing of gaps between the periphery and center and ensure that Israel continues to be a leading player in the global hi-tech field."



