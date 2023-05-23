The International University of Rabat (UIR) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a center of excellence focusing on aeronautics and artificial intelligence research and innovation. The collaboration builds on a previous agreement between the two organizations, and aims to enhance cooperation and partnership in applied research, innovation, co-development, and incubation.

The signing ceremony for the establishment of the Center of Excellence in Aeronautics and Artificial Intelligence was held on May 22 on the UIR campus, further strengthening the strategic partnership initiated between UIR and IAI in November.

The Center of Excellence will facilitate collaboration and collective intelligence among stakeholders, including academic institutions, and will serve as a platform for exchange between Moroccan and Israeli companies and research centers, fostering co-development of advanced technological products and innovative solutions for the aerospace industry. This initiative will strengthen Morocco's position as an attractive competence hub and reinforce the strategic partnership between Morocco and Israel.

Israel and Morocco have increased collaboration since signing of Abraham Accords

Since the historic signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, Israel and Morocco have embarked on a journey of collaboration and partnership across various sectors.

Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, waits outside the Kedma Hotel, the location of ''The Negev Summit,'' attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Foreign Ministers of Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt in Sde Boker, Israel, March 28, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The establishment of the Center of Excellence in Aeronautics and Artificial Intelligence is another testament to the blossoming relationship between the two nations. Building on the solid foundation laid by the Accords, this initiative represents a significant stride forward in strengthening ties and leveraging shared expertise. The joint pursuit of cutting-edge research and innovation underscores the commitment of Israel and Morocco to harness the potential of their newfound alliance for the benefit of both countries and the broader international community.

IAI's Chairman of the Board, Amir Peretz, expressed his gratitude to Professor Noureddine Mouaddib, President of the University of Rabat, for their support in hosting this initiative. “This innovative institution is a sign of a new future being forged in Morocco for both the present and future generations. The most vital mission is now to transform a dream into reality by establishing a program that will combine high-quality education across various fields, with a special emphasis on science and technology,” he said.

“By establishing the necessary industrial infrastructure, it will be possible to recruit new graduate students. Looking into the students’ eyes, I can see their strong determination to succeed in this new center, bringing forth ideas which hopefully will serve not only Morocco and Israel, but also the entire world,” Peretz added.

Mouaddib praised the collaborative efforts and joint commitment to research, innovation and entrepreneurship in aeronautics and AI, noting that “This initiative is totally in line with the strategy and vision chosen by our ministries and leadership.”