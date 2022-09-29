The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel, Morocco sign bilateral agreement at Bar-Ilan University

Bar-Ilan University hosts the signing of a historic agreement with Moroccan counterparts for multidisciplinary cooperation in the field of energy.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 17:34
Morocco-Israel (Illustrative) (photo credit: Courtesy)
Morocco-Israel (Illustrative)
(photo credit: Courtesy)

A bilateral agreement for energy cooperation between Israel and Morocco was signed on Thursday at Bar-Ilan University (BIU) in Ramat Gan, with Education Minister Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton looking on. Signing the document were the head of the liaison office of the Kingdom of Morocco to the State of Israel Abderrahim Beyyoudh and BIU president Prof. Arie Zaban.

Also in attendance was a Moroccan delegation of senior officials and scientists, leading Israeli scientists from seven universities, Israel Aerospace Industries board chairman Amir Peretz and senior Israeli energy company officials.

What will come out of the agreement?

Bilateral joint research will be conducted on rechargeable batteries, recycling, solar energy and the hydrogen economy, as well as solving Morocco’s major challenge of storing and transporting its energy to neighboring countries including Spain. Morocco has set a goal of producing 52% of its electricity through renewable energy by 2030.

“Today we know that we are on a journey of damaging the globe. The globe doesn’t care about countries or governments but only about [people] Zaban said.

(credit: ILAN SPIRA) (credit: ILAN SPIRA)

“Energy is by far the biggest challenge we are facing. Energy, which today in Europe is a cause for war, can be a tool for peace,” he said. “We will do excellent science, develop excellent solutions, push this field forward, [and] generate clean air and peace for humanity.”

“These kinds of collaboration are a way to strengthen relations between our countries,” Beyyoudh said. “Research has no limits, and it can spread to surrounding countries for the benefit of our populations and other populations. I know you will open doors for many projects that we will initiate between the two countries.”



Tags Israel bar ilan university morocco morocco israel Bar-Illan
