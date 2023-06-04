The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Unbabel enhances AI translation tech with acquisition of Israel based Bablic

The acquisition will help facilitate performance of websites world wide, by helping them translate them through AI.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 16:36
Hebrew letters (illustrative) (photo credit: FLICKR)
Hebrew letters (illustrative)
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Leading AI-powered Language Operations (LangOps) platform Unbabel, has announced its acquisition of Bablic, a Tel Aviv-based cloud-enabled solution for website localization and translation management.

This strategic move allows Unbabel to enhance its ability to adapt websites for a global audience, providing quality-checked, localized language while reducing costs, labor and project completion time.

The integration of Bablic's website translation capabilities will enable Unbabel users to easily identify errors and ensure their websites are ready for customers.

The importance of globalization in business cannot be overstated, with 95% of the world's consumers residing outside of the US. Recent research reveals that localization can significantly impact a company's online presence, increasing search traffic by 47%, website visits by 70%, and conversion rates by 20%. These improvements contribute to enhanced sales performance and improved customer acquisition.

By incorporating Bablic into its platform, Unbabel equips customers with the ability to effortlessly translate their websites, enabling global sales expansion, improved SEO, increased website traffic and higher conversion rates.

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative). (credit: DAVID YAPHE, EGOR VIKHREV/UNSPLASH) Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative). (credit: DAVID YAPHE, EGOR VIKHREV/UNSPLASH)

Vasco Pedro, Co-founder and CEO of Unbabel, emphasized the significance of a business's digital footprint in reaching buyers in their local language. “With the acquisition of Bablic, Unbabel is tackling this crucial component in the translation industry and truly taking website translation to a level we haven’t seen in the market yet,” said Pedro.

“Bablic’s strategy and mission aligns perfectly with Unbabel, and bringing them into our family will directly and positively impact our customers’ digital footprints - opening up opportunities for growth and expanded business success through LangOps.”

Cutting edge Israeli startup

Founded in Israel, Bablic aims to be the most cost-effective translation management tool for businesses of all sizes. Its solutions empower customers to maximize SEO benefits while easily controlling localized content without requiring coding expertise.

Bablic enables organic growth in international traffic, facilitating seamless web updates in real-time with customizable translation preferences.

Gabriele Manasse, Founder & CEO of Bablic, expressed excitement about the partnership with Unbabel and the transformation it brings to the translation industry. “With the combination of Unbabel’s robust language operations offerings and our capabilities, we can deliver the best website localization possible. Not only to create a personalized experience for the end-users and increase conversion rates, but also to leverage the benefits of multilingual SEO,to further help enterprises grow globally,” he said.

This acquisition signifies a significant step forward in the development of AI translation technology. It showcases the power of integrating AI and automation into language operations, enabling businesses to effectively communicate and engage with customers worldwide. With this advancement, businesses can expand their reach, enhance their online presence, and create meaningful connections with a global audience.



Tags Israel startup technology Artificial intelligence translation Language
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by