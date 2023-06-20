The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

WhatsApp boosts user privacy with new call-muting and security features

WhatsApp amplifies its commitment to user privacy with the introduction of two new features which are already available to users.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 23:10

Updated: JUNE 20, 2023 23:11
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration (photo credit: REUTERS)
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
(photo credit: REUTERS)

WhatsApp announced two new privacy features on Tuesday: Muting calls from unknown numbers and privacy checks, both of which are already available to users. 

After the recently launched privacy protection features such as password-protecting sensitive chats using "Chat Lock," "temporary messages" that disappear, blocking screenshots in "One Time View," and the ability to keep your online presence private, two more features are arriving -- privacy checks and the ability to mute calls from unknown numbers. 

Muting calls from unknown numbers is designed to provide more privacy and control in managing incoming calls. This way, you can filter spam, scams, and calls from unknown numbers. These calls will no longer make your phone ring, but they will remain visible in the call log in case it turns out that a missed call was important. 

A shield against spam and scams 

The other new feature is the privacy check, which aims to ensure that everybody is aware of all the security options that WhatsApp has to offer. This feature will guide you step-by-step in setting important privacy settings to help you choose the level of protection most suitable to you. 

After you select "Privacy Check" in the privacy settings, the system will guide you through the process of adding multiple privacy layers that strengthen the security of your messages, calls, and personal information. 

Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken August 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken August 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

WhatsApp has declared: "Protecting the privacy of your messages always remains the driving force behind everything we build at WhatsApp. Keeping your private conversations private is important to us because we know people need a safe place to communicate with each other."



Tags security WhatsApp privacy cellphone Communication
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by