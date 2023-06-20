WhatsApp boosts user privacy with new call-muting and security features

WhatsApp announced two new privacy features on Tuesday: Muting calls from unknown numbers and privacy checks, both of which are already available to users.

After the recently launched privacy protection features such as password-protecting sensitive chats using "Chat Lock," "temporary messages" that disappear, blocking screenshots in "One Time View," and the ability to keep your online presence private, two more features are arriving -- privacy checks and the ability to mute calls from unknown numbers.

Muting calls from unknown numbers is designed to provide more privacy and control in managing incoming calls. This way, you can filter spam, scams, and calls from unknown numbers. These calls will no longer make your phone ring, but they will remain visible in the call log in case it turns out that a missed call was important.

A shield against spam and scams

The other new feature is the privacy check, which aims to ensure that everybody is aware of all the security options that WhatsApp has to offer. This feature will guide you step-by-step in setting important privacy settings to help you choose the level of protection most suitable to you.

After you select "Privacy Check" in the privacy settings, the system will guide you through the process of adding multiple privacy layers that strengthen the security of your messages, calls, and personal information.

Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken August 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

WhatsApp has declared: "Protecting the privacy of your messages always remains the driving force behind everything we build at WhatsApp. Keeping your private conversations private is important to us because we know people need a safe place to communicate with each other."