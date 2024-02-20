Does rice help dry wet electronics? Apple says absolutely not

People have been using smartphones for over a decade and some of us, inevitably, have dropped our devices in the sink, toilet, or mud. For years, many people believed that placing a wet device in a bowl of rice would help absorb the moisture. Technology experts have long debunked this urban legend, and now Apple is joining them.

On their support page, Apple explicitly states that it is forbidden to put a wet iPhone in a bag of rice, stating that this could allow small rice particles to damage the iPhone. In fact, when connecting a cable or Lightning or USB-C accessory to an iPhone, starting from the XS model, the phone will display a warning in case of fluids in the charging port.

Most advanced smartphones today come with IP67 or IP68 standard resistance. The first digit signifies level of dust resistance, with six being the highest grade smartphones can have, and the second signifies water resistance.

However, Apple still suggests that people not submerge their phones in water, and states on its website that resistance to water and dust is not permanent, and may weaken due to normal wear and tear. In addition, Apple recommends keeping one's phone away from substances such as soap, cleaning agents, acids or acidic foods, and liquids of any kind – such as perfumes and creams.

A customers holds the new green colour Apple iPhone 13 pro shortly after it went on sale inside the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, March 18, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

What does Apple recommend to do in case of water contact?

Disconnect the Lightning or USB-C cable from the iPhone and the charger.

Gently shake the phone with the charging port facing downward to remove any remaining liquid.

Place the device in a dry and ventilated area.

After at least 30 minutes, try charging the iPhone again.

What else should you not do to dry your iPhone?

Apple emphasizes that the iPhone should not be dried using an external heat source (for example, a hairdryer), as high heat can damage the delicate charging port of the device. In addition, Apple stresses that foreign objects, such as a cotton swab or paper towel, should not be inserted into the charging port.