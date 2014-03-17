The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Real estate: Want a seaside apartment? Look to Hadera

Prices of seaside apartments are generally quite expensive, but there are still reasonable alternatives to the pricey apartments in Tel Aviv and surrounding areas.

By RACHEL ROTH  
MARCH 17, 2014 22:29
Hadera neighborhood plans (photo credit: Courtesy)
Hadera neighborhood plans
(photo credit: Courtesy)
From north to south, the Israeli coastline is 190 kilometers long and is in high demand in the real-estate market. Prices of seaside apartments are generally quite expensive, but there are still reasonable alternatives to the pricey apartments in Tel Aviv and surrounding areas.
Hadera, for instance, is located only 15 km. from Netanya, or 50 km. from Tel Aviv. It is currently undergoing a huge building project along the coastline, with hard-to-beat prices in the Ein Hayam neighborhood. This is a nice alternative for young families who want the luxury of living on the beach without the massive price tag.
Projects like the new upscale Aqua Boutique are only a half-hour commute to Tel Aviv.
“Ein Hayam is one of the last untouched pieces of land designated for residential areas along the coast.”
said Eran Barak, vice president of marketing at the Amram Avraham building firm. “Young couples have already seen the potential in this neighborhood and have bought apartments in the early stages of the project. In the next stage, we are launching new buildings for those who are looking for luxury apartments.”
Alongside the quick building development, the educational system in Hadera is also expanding and boasts Mofet, one of the best schools in the Sharon. The schools in the area are growing and flourishing due to the increased number of new families moving in.
By 2020, Hadera is expected to be home to a large industrial park providing jobs in hi-tech and various other fields. Other projects include a boardwalk along the beach, new hotels and a Cinema City movie theater.
Einat Zakaria, CEO of The Promised Land website, is helping her clients buy into the Ein Hayam neighborhood by combining their purchasing power to secure a better price.
“There is no doubt that Hadera is the best opportunity out there for those who want to live near the Mediterranean Sea,” she said. “In a neighborhood that is still developing, this is a wise investment.”


Tags house prices in israel israel housing prices real estate israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Justice delayed long enough in World Vision Hamas case

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Iran's use of ‘electric shocks’ on gay children is torture, says UN report

A prison guard stands along a corridor in Tehran's Evin prison June 13, 2006.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by